Virus-hit Dutch election enters final day; Rutte favored

“Well, of course, that is a very difficult affair which we have to deal with going forward," Rutte said, adding that he took responsibility for it.

He stressed the pandemic as a campaign theme, after cycling to a primary school in The Hague to cast his vote.

“The main question during these elections on the table is who best can lead this country forward through the crisis of corona and then make a new start with this country,” he said.

Anti-immigration lawmaker Geert Wilders insists Rutte is not that man.

“I don’t blame government for the virus, I blame them for not being prepared enough for that," Wilders said. "But especially for giving our country away, giving out values away, giving our culture away, giving our money away. And I believe that Dutch should go first.”

Voters also have other issues on their minds, from the climate to housing shortages, health care funding and the Netherlands' place in Europe.

But for Sandra Mulder, 58, the pandemic was the dominant theme as she voted at the same polling station as Rutte.