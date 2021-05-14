 Skip to main content
Visegrad Group ministers discuss security, fighting pandemic
AP

Visegrad Group ministers discuss security, fighting pandemic

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Foreign ministers of the four European Visegrad Group countries are meeting in Poland for talks on coming out of the pandemic, strengthening Europe’s ties with the United States and their own cooperation within and outside the European Union.

The meeting Friday in Lodz, central Poland, is being hosted by Polish Foreign Minister Zbigniew Rau and includes foreign ministers from the Czech Republic, Slovakia and Hungary. Poland currently holds the rotating leadership of the so-called Visegrad 4.

On the eve of the meeting, Rau said the group would discuss whether it should follow EU regulations for introducing certificates for people vaccinated against COVID-19, or have its own rules.

Another big theme for the group is climate policy and introducing new, environment-friendly technologies.

In March, the ministers held consultations with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken in Brussels.

The ministers will also mark 30 years of the Visegrad Group, a formula of political and economic cooperation.

