Voters cast ballots in bellwether Malaysian state election

Malacca, Malaysia (AP) — Voters wearing masks cast their ballots on Saturday in a Malaysian state election that pits Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob’s Malay party against its allies in the government for the first time amid a widening rift.

The poll in southern Malacca state is seen as a bellwether for voting behavior that could shape political alliances in national elections, which are not due until 2023 but are widely expected to be called next year.

The state poll will see a three-way fight between a camp led by Ismail’s United Malays National Organization, or UMNO, another by ally parties Bersatu and the Pan-Malaysian Islamic Party, or PAS, and the opposition alliance led by Anwar Ibrahim.

UMNO and Bersatu, the two biggest parties in the ruling alliance, are at loggerheads but have agreed to share power until the next general election.

Voters queued up, a meter apart, outside schools and other polling centers to have their temperature scanned before being allowed to cast ballots for 28 state assemblymen. A total of 112 candidates are contesting, leading to tight races for all the seats. Nearly half a million people are eligible to vote until 5:30 p.m. (0930 GMT).