Watch Now: 11-year-old environmentalist saves stranded baby seal’s life

Baby seal George likely wouldn’t have made it without the help from this young activist.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Baby seal George likely wouldn’t have made it without the help from this young activist.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
The British government on Saturday accused Russia of seeking to replace Ukraine's government with a pro-Moscow administration.
This incredible footage from a paramotor pilot gives a birds-eye view of famous Egyptian landmarks such as the pyramids and sphinx.
The La Palma volcano may have stopped, but the barren waste land it has left behind is now being document by a film crew.
A team led by a retired FBI agent believes it has unraveled one of World War II's enduring mysteries -- how the Nazis found Frank's hiding place in August 1944 and sent her to die in a concentration camp.
This is the amazing moment a wildlife photographer captured his wife receiving a big hug from an elephant seal.
Artist Daan Roosegaarde became inspired by the magical light of fireflies, and the desire to update the ritual of fireworks.
A rogue SpaceX rocket booster could collide with the moon in the next few weeks, space experts say. It could leave a crater on the far side of the moon.
See how the 262-foot MY Galactica yacht was transported from its shed in Oss, Netherlands, to the North Sea in this nail-biter of a video.
Kazakhstan is experiencing the worst street protests the country has seen since gaining independence three decades ago. Here's why.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.