Watch Now: 6,000-year-old settlement discovered off Croatian coast

Archaeologist Mate Parica has discovered what is believed to be a Neolithic settlement from around 4,500 years BC off the coast of Croatia.
COPENHAGEN (AP) — Danish soccer federation says Christian Eriksen has been discharged from the hospital.
"This is Digby. Today he did something amazing ... "
Released from the hospital, Christian Eriksen immediately went to visit his Danish teammates a week after suffering cardiac arrest in a Euro 2020 match.
BANGKOK (AP) — At least two explosions on Friday rocked a neighborhood in Myanmar’s biggest city, killing two people, destroying a military truck and damaging a taxi in what appeared to be a serious escalation of violence between the country’s military rulers and their pro-democracy opponents.
A huge diamond weighing more than 1,000 carats, which could be the third-largest mined in history, has been discovered in Botswana.
KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — Taliban fighters took control of a key district in Afghanistan's northern Kunduz province Monday and encircled the provincial capital, police said, as the insurgent group added to its recent battlefield victories while peace talks have stalemated.
BERLIN (AP) — The United States and Germany struggled Wednesday to resolve a major dispute over a Russian gas pipeline, even as the Biden administration seeks to improve relations with Western Europe that had been strained during Donald Trump’s presidency.
The brains of duetting songbirds are linked together during performances, a new study published in Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences has found.
BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez said Monday that the Spanish Cabinet will approve pardons for nine separatist Catalan politicians and activists imprisoned for their roles in the 2017 push to break away from Spain.
PARIS (AP) — A landmark cyberbullying trial in Paris, involving thousands of threats against a teenager who savaged Islam in online posts, is blazing a trail in efforts to punish and prevent online abuse.
