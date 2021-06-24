 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Watch Now: 6,000-year-old settlement discovered off Croatian coast
0 comments
spotlight AP

Watch Now: 6,000-year-old settlement discovered off Croatian coast

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Archaeologist Mate Parica has discovered what is believed to be a Neolithic settlement from around 4,500 years BC off the coast of Croatia.

Archaeologist Mate Parica has discovered what is believed to be a Neolithic settlement from around 4,500 years BC off the coast of Croatia.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Many feared dead in Florida building collapse

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

World

Blasts in Myanmar's biggest city kill 2, destroy army truck

  • Updated

BANGKOK (AP) — At least two explosions on Friday rocked a neighborhood in Myanmar’s biggest city, killing two people, destroying a military truck and damaging a taxi in what appeared to be a serious escalation of violence between the country’s military rulers and their pro-democracy opponents.

Taliban take key Afghan district, adding to string of gains
World

Taliban take key Afghan district, adding to string of gains

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — Taliban fighters took control of a key district in Afghanistan's northern Kunduz province Monday and encircled the provincial capital, police said, as the insurgent group added to its recent battlefield victories while peace talks have stalemated.

+11
Russian gas pipeline vexes U.S. charm offensive in Germany
World

Russian gas pipeline vexes U.S. charm offensive in Germany

  • Updated

BERLIN (AP) — The United States and Germany struggled Wednesday to resolve a major dispute over a Russian gas pipeline, even as the Biden administration seeks to improve relations with Western Europe that had been strained during Donald Trump’s presidency.

Watch Now: Related Video

Adrenaline junkie puts on incredible flyboard show by cruise ship

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News