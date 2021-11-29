 Skip to main content
Watch Now: Airbus A340 plane lands in Antarctica for the first time
Watch Now: Airbus A340 plane lands in Antarctica for the first time

An Airbus A340 plane has landed on an icy runway in Antarctica for the first time in history, according to Hi Fly, the Portugese aviation company behind the flight.

