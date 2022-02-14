 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
spotlight AP

Watch Now: Archeologists discover 5,000-year-old stone drum from Stonehenge era

  • 0

They say it probably wasn’t very good for drumming, but its archeological significance is massive.

They say it probably wasn’t very good for drumming, but its archeological significance is massive.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Netflix raising prices again

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News