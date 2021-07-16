Watch Now: Aston Martin reveals new hybrid supercar

Aston Martin unveiled a striking new plugin hybrid car on Thursday, named the Valhalla.
After 24 years of heartache and searching, a Chinese couple were reunited with their son who was abducted as a toddler outside their front gate.
U.S. troops slipped away in the night from Bagram Airfield, and the base's new Afghan commander didn't realize they were gone until hours later. When will Afghanistan's "forever war" really end? Get a full briefing here.
Pope Francis on Sunday made his first public appearance since major surgery, offering hearty thanks for the prayers for his recovery and calling health care for all a "precious" good.
PORT-AU-PRINCE (AP) — The hospitalized wife of Haiti's assassinated President Jovenel Moïse has given her first public statement since being wounded in the attack that killed him, accusing enemies of wanting “to kill his dream, his vision, his ideology.”
ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan (AP) — Turkmenistan’s autocratic president has promoted his only son to a key government post, a development seen as laying the foundation for a political dynasty in the energy-rich Central Asian nation.
BERLIN (AP) — Esther Bejarano, a survivor of the Auschwitz death camp who used the power of music to fight antisemitism and racism in post-war Germany, has died at 96.
ABOARD USS ROSS (AP) — Ukraine and NATO have conducted Black Sea drills involving dozens of warships in a two-week show of their strong defense ties and capability following a confrontation between Russia's military forces and a British destroyer off Crimea last month.
Hundreds of people are flocking to a farm in Bangladesh to see a 20-inch (51-cm) tall cow that its keepers hope is the world's shortest.
FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. — The largest of the Navajo Nation casinos is preparing to reopen for the first time since the coronavirus pandemic began.
LONDON (AP) — Fans without tickets stormed past security and gained access to the European Championship final between England and Italy on Sunday.
