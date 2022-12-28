 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Watch Now: Audiobooks connect Ukrainian children with their fathers back home

Ukrainian children who fled the war with their families for the Netherlands are getting a crucial emotional lifeline: personalized audiobooks read by their fathers who had to stay behind in Ukraine to remain ready to fight.

