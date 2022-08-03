Watch Now: Australian farmers discover debris from Elon Musk's SpaceX

Two Australian farmers discovered debris from a SpaceX craft on their land.
Take a look at 25 abandoned military installations and their stories: radar facilities, bunkers, forts, gun emplacements, and more.
This beautiful time-lapse video shows the Milky Way swirling over a distant thunderstorm raging in the Canadian province of Alberta on July 18.
Patagonia is home to multiple types of penguins that live across the region's diverse environments, including gentoo penguins, Magellanic penguins and king penguins.
A record amount of seaweed is smothering coasts from Puerto Rico to Barbados. "It is absolutely devastating for the region," one researcher said.
The addition was part of a wider effort by the chain to increase efficiency and use up more of its ingredients, which has also seen KFC introduce offerings such as chicken wing tips to its menu.
A motorcyclist stranded on a bridge was almost swept away by intense flood waters before being rescued by police in Telangana, India.
People in a Japanese city have come under attack from monkeys trying to snatch babies, biting and clawing at flesh, and sneaking into nursery schools.
This is the incredible moment emergency workers pulled a man from the rubble of a destroyed hotel in Ukraine.
Ukraine's presidential office says that powerful explosions have rattled the southern Ukrainian city of Mykolaiv and a city close to the country’s biggest nuclear power plant sustained a barrage of shelling amid Russian attacks in several regions. The office said Thursday that at least four civilians were killed and 10 more wounded over the past 24 hours, with nine Ukrainian regions coming under fire. Two districts of Mykolaiv, which has been targeted frequently in recent weeks, were shelled. The separatist-held eastern city of Donetsk also came under shelling, with Russian-backed local authorities saying that five civilians were killed and six others wounded.
