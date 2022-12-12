The complete head and body of a plesiosaur, an ancient marine reptile, has been uncovered in Queensland in what scientists say may be a breakthrough moment for their understanding of ancient reptiles.
Watch Now: Australian 'Rock Chicks' behind massive breakthrough moment for paleontology
- VideoElephant
-
-
- 0
Related to this story
Most Popular
With the kids gathered, they're asked if they want to meet someone. Yes, they did, came the response. The door opened. The faces of the children glowed. They smiled. And in came Bice, the tail-wagging therapist.
Ukraine's services have assembled two massive "graveyards" of Russian shells in Kharkiv.
Ukraine’s air force said Monday it shot down more than 60 of about 70 missiles that Russia fired on in its latest barrage against Ukraine.
Britain's press erupted in outrage at Prince Harry and Meghan's new documentary series. But much of the nation reacted with a shrug.
"Goblin mode" behavior is "unapologetically self-indulgent, lazy, slovenly, or greedy, typically in a way that rejects social norms or expectations."
Santa Run, Stollen festival or an iconic Christmas market? Germany and Italy are kicking off the festive season with the return of some beloved traditions which had been put on hold due to the COVID-19 Pandemic.
Nearly 2,000 people evacuated as Indonesia’s highest volcano erupted, releasing thick clouds of gas and ash.
The governor of Russia's southern Kursk region, which borders Ukraine, is blaming a drone attack for a fire that broke out at an airport. The fire occurred Tuesday, a day after Moscow blamed Kyiv for drone strikes on two air bases deep inside Russia and launched another wave of missile strikes on Ukrainian territory. The unprecedented attacks in Russia threaten a major escalation of the nine-month war. One of the airfields that was hit houses bombers capable of carrying nuclear weapons.