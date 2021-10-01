Watch Now: Baby kangaroo takes its first hops at Australian park

Watch this baby kangaroo leave its mom's pouch and hop around at an Australian park.
Tags
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Watch this baby kangaroo leave its mom's pouch and hop around at an Australian park.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
The trial of the former secretary, Irmgard Furchner, was set to start on Thursday. She is "suspected of having aided and abetted 11,387 cases of murder," according to a court indictment.
Photos of beer festival visitors posing while sitting around a grave, their drinks balanced upon it, sparked a storm of anger on social media.
This incredible video shows a husband and wife's amazing encounter with a group of humpback whales in the South Pacific.
LISBON, Portugal (AP) — Girls from the Afghanistan national soccer team who were recently granted asylum in Portugal have had a surprise visit from the captain of the senior team.
LAMPEDUSA, Sicily (AP) — A rusty, overloaded fishing boat carrying 686 people docked on the island of Lampedusa in the single biggest arrival of migrants in Italy in years, amid new diplomatic efforts by Mediterranean governments to seek more European help in handling migrant flows.
BERLIN (AP) — The party that narrowly beat outgoing German Chancellor Angela Merkel’s bloc pushed Monday for a quick agreement on a coalition government, but Europe’s biggest economy could still be in for weeks of uncertainty after an election that failed to set a clear direction.
TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — China’s Foreign Ministry said Monday that two Canadians detained in late 2019 who were allowed to return to Canada in a prisoner swap were released on bail for health reasons.
The satellite, said to be NASA's, moves across the night sky while surrounded by the green glow of the northern lights.
The Taliban banned barbershops in an Afghanistan province from shaving or trimming beards, claiming their edict is in line with Shariah, or Islamic, law.
GENEVA (AP) — Cheers rang out, hugs were exchanged and rainbow-colored flags waved overhead across Switzerland as the Swiss resoundingly voted to allow same-sex couples to marry, final results of a nationwide referendum showed Sunday.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.