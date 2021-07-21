 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Watch Now: Barcelona helps disabled beachgoers frolic in sea
0 comments
spotlight AP

Watch Now: Barcelona helps disabled beachgoers frolic in sea

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Barcelona's Nova Icaria beach is running a special service to allow disabled beachgoers to frolic in the sea.

Barcelona's Nova Icaria beach is running a special service to allow disabled beachgoers to frolic in the sea.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

McConnell: Infrastructure vote a stunt set to fail

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Daimler: $4.3 billion quarterly profit despite chip shortage
World

Daimler: $4.3 billion quarterly profit despite chip shortage

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — German auto maker Daimler reaped strong profits in the second quarter as demand for its Mercedes luxury cars continued to rebound from the depths of the pandemic, generating cash that the company can invest in its shift to electric vehicles.

+3
UK govt plan to end virus orders queried as cases top 50,000
World

UK govt plan to end virus orders queried as cases top 50,000

  • Updated

LONDON (AP) — The U.K. recorded more than 50,000 new coronavirus cases for the first time in six months Friday amid a warning from the British government’s top medical adviser that the number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 could hit “quite scary” levels within weeks.

Watch Now: Related Video

Wild footage shows a 'dust devil' caught on video in a British field

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News