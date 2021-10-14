 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Watch Now: Berlin turns abandoned airport runway into public park
0 comments
spotlight AP

Watch Now: Berlin turns abandoned airport runway into public park

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

This is what happened when Berlin took an abandoned airport and gave it to the people.

Watch what happened when Berlin took an abandoned airport and gave it to the people.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Amazing volcanic lighting was captured during an eruption in Chile

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+5
Thousands march in Rome to protest workplace vaccine rule
World

Thousands march in Rome to protest workplace vaccine rule

  • Updated

ROME (AP) — Thousands of demonstrators marched down Rome's famous Via Veneto and other streets on Saturday, some smashing their way into a union office and clashing with police as they protested Italy's new “Green Pass” vaccination requirement for employees to enter their offices.

Correction: Global Minimum Tax-Explainer story
World

Correction: Global Minimum Tax-Explainer story

  • Updated

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — In a story published October 9, 2021, about a global minimum corporate tax, The Associated Press erroneously reported that the tax would apply to companies with more than 750 billion euros ($864 billion) in revenue. The figures should have been 750 million euros ($864 million).

Watch Now: Related Video

Amazing volcanic lighting was captured during an eruption in Chile

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News