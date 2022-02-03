Watch Now: Bizarre headless horse skeleton found buried in medieval graveyard

A strange headless horse skeleton was found buried in a medieval graveyard.
Tags
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
A strange headless horse skeleton was found buried in a medieval graveyard.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Watch as strong winds from Storm Corrie nearly flip a plane as it lands in the U.K.
A rogue SpaceX rocket booster could collide with the moon in the next few weeks, space experts say. It could leave a crater on the far side of the moon.
The Lunar New Year celebrations starting Feb. 1 will go on for a week. It's the year of the tiger, considered in Chinese culture the foremost among beasts.
In the midst of a renovation, 50-year-old letters were found in a crumbling ventilation shaft.
Almost 200 examples of human spines threaded onto reed posts have been discovered in Peru, revealing a unique way of treating the dead, a study found.
A newborn two-toed sloth found an adoptive human family after being rescued by firefighters in rural Colombia.
Baby seal George likely wouldn’t have made it without the help from this young activist.
The man had taken a dip at his local pool in New Zealand when, unbeknownst to him, the creature had crept inside his ear.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.