 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Watch Now: Blood-sucking eel with rows of teeth spotted after 20-year hunt
0 comments
spotlight AP

Watch Now: Blood-sucking eel with rows of teeth spotted after 20-year hunt

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

A terrifying blood-sucking eel has finally been spotted after a 20-year hunt.

A terrifying blood-sucking eel has finally been spotted after a 20-year hunt.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

How earthquakes might actually help trees grow

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

A global tax on business? Here's how it would work
World

A global tax on business? Here's how it would work

The "Group of 20" world leaders including President Joe Biden plan to deter global businesses from stashing profits in "tax havens" where they pay little or no taxes. Would a first-ever global minimum tax reap billions or kill jobs? This Q&A gives you the basics.

Watch Now: Related Video

Candles and prayers as hundreds celebrate Diwali

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News