Watch Now: Blood-sucking eel with rows of teeth spotted after 20-year hunt

A terrifying blood-sucking eel has finally been spotted after a 20-year hunt.
The girl's disappearance from her family's camping tent on Australia's remote west coast more than two weeks ago both horrified and captivated the nation.
The "Group of 20" world leaders including President Joe Biden plan to deter global businesses from stashing profits in "tax havens" where they pay little or no taxes. Would a first-ever global minimum tax reap billions or kill jobs? This Q&A gives you the basics.
The attack was the second involving a knife on a Tokyo train in two months. The attacker, only identified as a man in his 20s, was arrested but no motive is known yet.
World leaders have been talking about climate change for 29 years while Earth keeps getting hotter and its weather more dangerous. Can this week's "COP26" summit change anything? Here's the science and the politics, summed up.
A 36-year-old stranger was charged with abducting the 4-year-old from a camping tent more than two weeks ago.
Japanese Princess Mako said their marriage "was a necessary choice to live while cherishing our hearts."
BEIJING (AP) — Chinese organizers have confirmed participants in next year’s Winter Olympics will be strictly isolated from the general population and could face expulsion for violating COVID-19 restrictions.
Watch the wild moment Spain's La Palma volcano sends a 'lava bomb' firing down the side of its crater.
NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Ethiopia’s government declares a state of emergency as rival Tigray forces threaten to move on the capital.
ROME (AP) — Biden, said abortion didn't come up in meeting with Francis, says pope told him he should 'keep receiving Communion.'
