 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
spotlight

Watch Now: British police dogs get state of the art headcams

  • 0

The British arm of drone specialists 'heliguy, heliguy Lab' has unveiled a remarkable tactical dog camera that can provide police forces with a hound’s eye view of crime.

A British police force has unveiled a tactical dog camera that can provide police forces with a hound’s eye view of crime.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

'Strong in spirit': Ukrainians adapt as power cuts grip nation

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News