Belgium is famous for its beer and now visitors to its capital can indulge their love of a brew and being pampered by going to a ‘beer spa’.
This is the adorable moment a smart baby elephant asked tourists for bottled milk in Thailand.
Released on Monday, his 74th birthday, the photograph marks Charles' appointment as Ranger.
From Shanghai to Beijing, protests have erupted across China in a rare show of dissent against the ruling Communist Party sparked by anger over the country's increasingly costly zero-COVID policy.
A court in Beijing has sentenced Chinese-Canadian pop star Kris Wu to 13 years in prison on charges including rape. The June trial of the former member of the South Korean group EXO was closed to the public to the protect the alleged victims' privacy. Beijing's Chaoyang District Court on Friday said Wu was sentenced for a 2020 rape and for the “crime of assembling a crowd to engage in sexual promiscuity” in a 2018 event in which he and others allegedly assaulted two women they had gotten drunk. The court said the three victims in the rape case had also been drunk and were unable to consent.
Residents of Ukraine’s bombed but undaunted capital are taking empty bottles in search of water and crowding into cafés for power and warmth after the latest onslaught of Russian missile strikes. In scenes hard to believe in a city so hip and sophisticated, some Kyiv residents resorted to collecting rainwater from drainpipes, as repair teams labored Thursday to reconnect supplies. Many switched defiantly into survival mode after the latest barrage of missile strikes the previous day plunged the city of 3 million and much of the country into the cold and dark of winter.
Video shared by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy showed what he said was a Russian missile strike on a street in Dnipro on Thursday morning.
Qatar has banned the sale of beer at World Cup stadiums. It was a sudden U-turn on the deal the conservative Muslim emirate made to secure the soccer tournament only two days before the opening game. The move was the latest sign of the tension of staging the event in the autocratic country where the sale of alcohol is heavily restricted. It’s also a significant blow to World Cup beer sponsor Budweiser and raised questions about how much control FIFA retains over its tournament. When Qatar launched its bid to host the World Cup, the country agreed to FIFA’s requirements of selling alcohol in stadiums. But the details were only released in September, just 11 weeks before the first kickoff. Friday’s statement from FIFA said non-alcoholic beer will still be sold at stadiums.
NASA's Orion spacecraft performed a close approach of the lunar surface on its way to a highly stable orbit thousands of miles beyond the Moon on Monday.
