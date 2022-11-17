 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
spotlight

Watch Now: Car dashcam captures Russian missile strike in Dnipro

Video shared by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy showed what he said was a Russian missile strike on a street in Dnipro on Thursday morning.

