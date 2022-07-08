Watch Now: Car narrowly escapes landslide in southern China

Watch a car speed through a tunnel in Sichuan Province, China, as rocks and mud came crashing down a mountain.
Japan's NHK television says former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has died after being shot during a campaign speech.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson has agreed to resign, ending an unprecedented political crisis over his future that has paralyzed Britain's government.
Two climate activists glued themselves to a 200-year-old masterpiece at London's National Gallery on Monday, the latest in a string of disruptive protests by environmentalist group Just Stop Oil.
How is a new British prime minister elected and who are the 10 leading candidates to fill the position? A guide to what comes next.
Police said the suspected gunman who is custody is a 22-year-old Danish man who was detained near the Fields shopping mall after the shooting.
The Vatican kept mum but the Tesla CEO tweeted a pic of him, Pope Francis and his four kids. The pope often meets privately with the rich and powerful, usually making an appeal for them to do more good.
They say the lily pads are so big a person could even walk on it.
A 101-year-old man was convicted in Germany of more than 3,500 counts of accessory to murder Tuesday for serving at a Nazi camp during World War II.
According to the Greece Fire Service, 52 wildfires broke out in a 24 hour period, stoked by strong winds and high temperatures.
