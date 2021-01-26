 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Watch Now: Chilling footage shows London almost entirely deserted due to lockdown
0 comments
spotlight AP

Watch Now: Chilling footage shows London almost entirely deserted due to lockdown

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Friends and vloggers Jamie Kamaz and Rhys Simmons captured the footage for their YouTube channel 'Passion Squad.' Jamie said: "We got to see a completely different side to London that most people would never experience in their entire lifetime." London went into lockdown in early January to combat the fast-spreading new variant of the coronavirus. Prime Minister Boris Johnson said the lockdown may not lift until mid-February.

0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+6
UK chief scientist says new virus variant may be more deadly
World

UK chief scientist says new virus variant may be more deadly

  • Updated

LONDON (AP) — There is some evidence that a new coronavirus variant first identified in southeast England carries a higher risk of death than the original strain, the British government’s chief scientific adviser said Friday -- though he stressed that the data is uncertain.

+4
Kerry: US will make up for 4 years of lost action on climate
World

Kerry: US will make up for 4 years of lost action on climate

  • Updated

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — The world must take decisive action to build resilience to the devastating effects of climate change, U.S. climate envoy John Kerry told a global virtual summit Monday, pledging that President Joe Biden's new administration would play its role.

+3
Biden's US revives support for WHO, reversing Trump retreat
World

Biden's US revives support for WHO, reversing Trump retreat

  • Updated

GENEVA (AP) — The United States will resume funding for the World Health Organization and join its consortium aimed at sharing coronavirus vaccines fairly around the globe, President Joe Biden’s top adviser on the pandemic said Thursday, renewing support for an agency that the Trump administration had pulled back from.

+3
EU urges dialogue in Venezuela to set up new elections
World

EU urges dialogue in Venezuela to set up new elections

  • Updated

BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union called Monday for broad political talks in Venezuela to set up new elections, and warned that it stands ready to slap sanctions on more senior Venezuelan officials in the country if they undermine democracy or take part in human rights violations.

Watch Now: Related Video

Chilling footage shows London almost entirely deserted due to lockdown

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News