 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
spotlight AP

Watch Now: Colombia finds two shipwrecks near legendary San Jose galleon

  • Updated
  • 0

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Colombia's Navy was monitoring the historic San Jose galleon when they discovered two other sunken ships nearby.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Migrant caravan sets out in southern Mexico

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News