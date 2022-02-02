 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Watch Now: Colombian authorities nurture orphan baby sloth after rescue

A newborn two-toed sloth rescued by firefighters in rural Colombia found an adoptive human family at the Fauna Care and Assessment Center of the Regional Autonomous Corporation of Cundinamarca (CAV).

