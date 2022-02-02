Watch Now: Colombian authorities nurture orphan baby sloth after rescue

A newborn two-toed sloth found an adoptive human family after being rescued by firefighters in rural Colombia.
A rogue SpaceX rocket booster could collide with the moon in the next few weeks, space experts say. It could leave a crater on the far side of the moon.
The Lunar New Year celebrations starting Feb. 1 will go on for a week. It's the year of the tiger, considered in Chinese culture the foremost among beasts.
In the midst of a renovation, 50-year-old letters were found in a crumbling ventilation shaft.
Watch as strong winds from Storm Corrie nearly flip a plane as it lands in the U.K.
Baby seal George likely wouldn’t have made it without the help from this young activist.
This incredible footage from a paramotor pilot gives a birds-eye view of famous Egyptian landmarks such as the pyramids and sphinx.
The man had taken a dip at his local pool in New Zealand when, unbeknownst to him, the creature had crept inside his ear.
Almost 200 examples of human spines threaded onto reed posts have been discovered in Peru, revealing a unique way of treating the dead, a study found.
