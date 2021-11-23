Watch Now: Couple gets engaged at Australian aquarium with help of seal

Watch a sea lion deliver a "Will you marry me?" note during a surprise proposal at the SEA LIFE Sunshine Coast Aquarium in Mooloolaba, Australia.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Watch a sea lion deliver a "Will you marry me?" note during a surprise proposal at the SEA LIFE Sunshine Coast Aquarium in Mooloolaba, Australia.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
An Ohio-based church organization says two of 17 abducted members of a missionary group have been freed in Haiti.
BEIJING (AP) — An employee of Chinese state TV has posted photos of missing tennis star Peng Shuai online in a new effort to dispel concern about her disappearance after she accused a senior leader of sexual assault.
JOHANNESBURG (AP) — Controversy is swirling around the Miss South Africa beauty pageant, as the government has withdrawn its support for the event because of its plans to participate in the Miss Universe 2021 contest which is to be held in Israel in December.
Incredible video shows more than 30 sharks showing up to a whale buffet of the coast of Australia.
BEIJING (AP) — Chinese leader Xi Jinping on Monday said his country will not seek dominance over Southeast Asia or bully its smaller neighbors, amid ongoing friction over the South China Sea.
Russian officials rejected accusations they endangered space station astronauts with a weapons test that created more than 1,500 pieces of space junk.
PARIS (AP) — Twelve people will stand trial in Paris over a $10 million jewelry heist targeting Kim Kardashian West in 2016, authorities said Friday.
GENEVA (AP) — The World Health Organization's Europe office says projections show its 53-country region could face another 700,000 deaths in the coronavirus pandemic by next spring, topping 2 million in total.
ZRENJANIN, Serbia (AP) — They are shivering in barracks without heat, going hungry and have no money. They say their passports have been taken by their Chinese employer and that they are now stuck in a grim plainland in Serbia with no help from local authorities.
BEIJING (AP) — China says five of its citizens have been kidnapped from a mining operation in eastern Congo.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.