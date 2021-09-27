Watch Now: Couple has breathtakingly close encounter with group of humpback whales

This incredible video shows a husband and wife's amazing encounter with a group of humpback whales in the South Pacific.
Officials believe the clay tablet was illegally imported in 2003 after it was looted from a museum years earlier, then sold to Hobby Lobby and eventually put on display in its Museum of the Bible.
A patch of land on Spain's La Palma island contains what has been dubbed the 'miracle house.' It's a single home untouched by rivers of lava from the Cumbre Vieja volcano that have engulfed the area. (Credit: Reuters/Alfonso Edcalero/I Love the World)
Guinness World Records certified two Japanese sisters as the world's oldest living identical twins on Respect for the Aged Day, a national holiday in Japan.
Ain Dubai Ferris wheel is the world’s largest with each glass-enclosed capsule rising up to 250 meters in the air and offering 360-degree panoramas.
HELSINKI (AP) — Police in Norway on Sunday reported dozens of disturbances and violent clashes including mass brawls in the Nordic country’s big cities after streets, bars, restaurants and nightclubs were filled with people celebrating the end of COVID-19 restrictions that lasted for more than a year.
ROME (AP) — Hundreds of Alitalia workers blocked a highway exit outside Rome's main airport on Friday in a protest το vent their anger that most of the airline’s staff will soon lose their jobs.
BANGKOK (AP) — U.S. journalist Danny Fenster, imprisoned in Myanmar for almost four months while awaiting trial, appeared disheartened during a court hearing Monday, his lawyer said.
LONDON (AP) — The British government is seeking a legal injunction against climate protestors who blocked the entrance to Europe's busiest ferry port Friday to highlight the climate crisis and fuel poverty in the U.K.
ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Six female lawmakers from Afghanistan have arrived in Greece as part of the wider evacuation effort and are expected to travel to the United States after a short stay, authorities said Wednesday.
LA PALMA, Canary Islands (AP) — A massive cloud of ash prevented flights in and out of the Spanish island of La Palma on Sunday as molten rock continued to be flung high into the air from an erupting volcano.
