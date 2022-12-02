Firefighters in the Brazilian state of Parana are working tirelessly to find about dozens of people thought to have been engulfed in a landslide that hit a coastal highway.
Police said a woman was arrested after she allegedly turned off a hospital roommate's ventilator — twice — because she was irked by its sound.
As Britain's largest museum marks the 200-year anniversary of the decipherment of hieroglyphics, thousands of Egyptians are demanding the stone's return.
Though some anti-virus restrictions have been eased in some places, the ruling Communist Party has affirmed its "zero-COVID" strategy. Here are some of the regulations.
Belgium is famous for its beer and now visitors to its capital can indulge their love of a brew and being pampered by going to a ‘beer spa’.
This is the adorable moment a smart baby elephant asked tourists for bottled milk in Thailand.
NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg says war-torn Ukraine will one day become a member of the world’s largest security alliance. It's a commitment that NATO leaders made to Ukraine 14 years ago. But some say it led in part to Russia's invasion. Stoltenberg's remarks came as U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and his NATO counterparts gathered Tuesday in Romania to drum up urgently needed support for Ukraine, including deliveries of electrical components for the war-torn country's devastated power transmission network. Ukraine’s grid has been battered since early October by targeted Russian strikes. Stoltenberg says Russian President Vladimir Putin “is trying to use winter as a weapon of war against Ukraine.”
From Shanghai to Beijing, protests have erupted across China in a rare show of dissent against the ruling Communist Party sparked by anger over the country's increasingly costly zero-COVID policy.
Law enforcement authorities in six different countries have joined forces to take down a “super cartel" of drugs traffickers controlling about one third of the cocaine trade in Europe, the European Union crime agency said on Monday.
Released on Monday, his 74th birthday, the photograph marks Charles' appointment as Ranger.
An uneasy calm hung over Kyiv on Tuesday as residents of the Ukrainian capital did what they could to prepare for anticipated Russian missile attacks aiming to take out more energy infrastructure as winter sets in.
To ease that pain, NATO allies were making plans to boost provisions of anything from blankets to generators to ensure the 43 million Ukrainians can maintain their resolve in the 10th month of fighting against Russia's invasion.