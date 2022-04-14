 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
spotlight AP

Watch Now: Displaced Ukrainian children find refuge in dog therapy

  • 0

After surviving the most unthinkable circumstances, children in Ukraine gather at a humanitarian aid center in eastern Ukraine where they have a space to draw, sing, play with dogs and receive psychological support.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Britain's oldest male gorilla surprised with presents and cake

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News