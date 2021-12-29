Watch Now: Divers discover 80-year-old submarine shipwreck from WWII

Greek divers have discovered the wreckage of an Italian submarine that was torpedoed nearly 80 years ago.
This drone video shows the streets of Itapetinga, Brazil, underwater on Monday. Flooding has devastated the state of Bahia since November with at least 20 fatalities and 63,000 people displaced.
The uncompromising foe of South Africa's past racist policy of apartheid and a modern-day activist for racial justice and LGBT rights died Sunday at 90. Recall his story and see photos of his life.
MOSCOW (AP) — President Vladimir Putin said Wednesday that Moscow would seek Western guarantees precluding any further NATO expansion and deployment of its weapons near his country's borders, a stern demand that comes amid fears of a Russian invasion of Ukraine.
The sweeping restrictions, which prevent people from leaving their homes, come as the country braces for the Lunar New Year travel rush, followed by the 2022 Winter Olympics.
ENIWA, Japan (AP) — Dozens of tanks and soldiers fired explosives and machine guns in drills Monday on Japan's northern island of Hokkaido, a main stronghold for a nation that is perhaps the world's least-known military powerhouse.
