Watch Now: Divers work to remove 'ghost nets' from a WWII shipwreck

Volunteers from "Ghost Diving" swam down about 164 feet in Greece's Ionian Sea to remove the fishing nets from HMS Perseus, which can be deadly for marine life.
A plan to take apart a Dutch bridge so a huge yacht, reportedly being built for Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, can get to the North Sea is making waves.
IGHRAN, Morocco (AP) — A 5-year-old boy who was trapped for four days in a deep well in Morocco has died, the royal palace said Saturday.
A strange headless horse skeleton was found buried in a medieval graveyard.
The bones, which were also found alongside those of a woolly rhinoceros, wolf, and a hyena are thought to date back to the last Ice Age about 30,000 to 60,000 years ago.
Almost 200 examples of human spines threaded onto reed posts have been discovered in Peru, revealing a unique way of treating the dead, a study found.
Watch as strong winds from Storm Corrie nearly flip a plane as it lands in the U.K.
The Lunar New Year celebrations starting Feb. 1 will go on for a week. It's the year of the tiger, considered in Chinese culture the foremost among beasts.
The highest glacier on Mount Everest, the world's tallest mountain, is losing decades worth of ice every year because of climate change, a study says.
A newborn two-toed sloth found an adoptive human family after being rescued by firefighters in rural Colombia.
