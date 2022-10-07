Watch Now: Diving world champion jumps off helicopter into Sydney Harbour

Watch as diving champion Rhiannan Iffland takes a plunge from a helicopter into the Sydney Harbour.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Watch as diving champion Rhiannan Iffland takes a plunge from a helicopter into the Sydney Harbour.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
More than 30 people, primarily children, were killed Thursday when a gunman opened fire in a childcare center in Thailand, authorities said.
Tesla CEO Elon Musk has gotten into a Twitter tussle with Ukraine's president after the billionaire floated a proposal to end Russia's invasion.
In opinion polls Alla Pugacheva has been routinely selected as one of the most popular Russians, often appearing second only to Vladimir Putin.
The king's portrait faces to the left — the opposite direction to his mother's, Queen Elizabeth II. See the coins here.
Amid rising seas and a more volatile climate, Pacific island nations want legal protections so their citizens still have somewhere to live. Some of the Solomon Islands have already disappeared.
Iranian women have long history of resistance, but activists say Iran's current wave of protests are different from previous unrest.
A cow herd in Germany has gained an unlikely following — after adopting a lone wild boar piglet.
Saturday's chaos occurred when a disappointing loss led to fans throwing objects and swarming the soccer pitch, then to police firing tear gas, which led to a crush of people trying to escape.
The Kremlin will annex four Russian-controlled regions of Ukraine on Friday following referendums widely dismissed as illegal shams.
The U.N.’s latest estimate of 50 million has grown substantially since its last estimate in 2017, when it reported 40 million persons were enslaved.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.