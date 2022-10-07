 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
spotlight

Watch Now: Diving world champion jumps off helicopter into Sydney Harbour

  • 0

The impressive dive marks the celebration of the Australian record champion’s return home for the 2022 Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series final.

Watch as diving champion Rhiannan Iffland takes a plunge from a helicopter into the Sydney Harbour.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Princess Kate brushes off heckler during visit to Northern Ireland

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News