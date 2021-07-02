Watch Now: Dozens of massive python babies released into the Indian wild

If you’re afraid of snakes, you might want to look away.

MOSCOW (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin said Wednesday that an incident involving a British destroyer in the Black Sea couldn't have triggered a global conflict even if Russia had sunk the warship because the West knows it can't win such a war.
BAGHDAD (AP) — A widespread power outage hit Iraq on Friday as temperatures reached scorching levels, affecting millions of Iraqis, including those in affluent areas in the capital of Baghdad and stirring concerns of widespread unrest.
Those touched by the life of the preschool teacher turned princess remembered her ahead of what would have been her 60th birthday on Thursday.
Princes William and Harry unveiled a statue of their mother, Princess Diana, on what would have been her 60th birthday Thursday in London.
Winters and summers are expected to be warmer in virtually every city by 2050. But just how extreme those increases will be varies by location.
BANGKOK (AP) — Myanmar's ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi suffered a legal setback Tuesday when a judge denied her lawyers’ motion to disqualify prosecution testimony against her on a sedition charge, her defense team said.
BERLIN (AP) — Berlin's museums authority is moving forward with plans to return to Nigeria artifacts known as the Benin Bronzes, saying Tuesday that it aims to make “substantial” handovers next year.
BRUSSELS (AP) — A hunger strike by hundreds of migrants living in Belgium without legal permission is putting increasing pressure on a government coalition weighing the wellbeing of those involved against the need to stick to immigration and asylum rules.
LONDON (AP) — Prince Harry has made a surprise appearance at a London charity event to meet with seriously ill children.
