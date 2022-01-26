Watch Now: Dutch artist illuminates city of Bilbao with sustainable alternative to fireworks

Artist Daan Roosegaarde became inspired by the magical light of fireflies, and the desire to update the ritual of fireworks.
The British government on Saturday accused Russia of seeking to replace Ukraine's government with a pro-Moscow administration.
This incredible footage from a paramotor pilot gives a birds-eye view of famous Egyptian landmarks such as the pyramids and sphinx.
A team led by a retired FBI agent believes it has unraveled one of World War II's enduring mysteries -- how the Nazis found Frank's hiding place in August 1944 and sent her to die in a concentration camp.
The La Palma volcano may have stopped, but the barren waste land it has left behind is now being document by a film crew.
See how the 262-foot MY Galactica yacht was transported from its shed in Oss, Netherlands, to the North Sea in this nail-biter of a video.
This is the amazing moment a wildlife photographer captured his wife receiving a big hug from an elephant seal.
When the snow begins to fall on Jabal al-Lawx (Almond Mountain) in Tabuk, Saudi Arabia, people set up tents and picnics to experience the cold weather.
Kazakhstan is experiencing the worst street protests the country has seen since gaining independence three decades ago. Here's why.
The pet shop employee tested positive for the delta variant on Monday, and several hamsters imported from the Netherlands at the store tested positive as well.
