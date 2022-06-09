Watch Now: Eco-friendly mosque leads the way to a green future in Indonesia

Mosques in Indonesia are becoming more environmentally friendly.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Mosques in Indonesia are becoming more environmentally friendly.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
The extravaganza, in its third day Saturday, marks Elizabeth’s 70 years on the throne. Here's a look at the events and the royals.
The palace has given no reason to think the Queen is in poor health. However, her age often fuels speculation when something is amiss with the British sovereign.
Here's a look at 50 facts and figures that defined the D-Day landings on June 6, 1944.
Colombia's Navy was monitoring the historic San Jose galleon when they discovered two other sunken ships nearby.
His victory Sunday came two days after his 36th birthday and made him the oldest title winner in the history of the clay-court tournament.
World War II veterans and other visitors gather Monday in Normandy for the 78th D-Day anniversary to pay tribute to the nearly 160,000 troops who landed there.
The Cosquer Cave, whose entrance is deep under water off the coast of Marseille, France, is home to one of Europe's most stunning examples of prehistoric cave art.
Watch the moment a beautiful day in the sky nearly ended in disaster.
Four days of celebrations honoring Queen Elizabeth II’s 70 years on the throne are underway. Take a look at scenes of the festivities.
Tattooing is illegal in South Korea and this woman runs the risk of getting arrested for her art.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.