These elephants in Thailand had a World Cup moment of their own with the help of kids passionate about the sport.
The complete head and body of a plesiosaur, an ancient marine reptile, has been uncovered in Queensland in what scientists say may be a breakthrough moment for their understanding of ancient reptiles.
With the kids gathered, they're asked if they want to meet someone. Yes, they did, came the response. The door opened. The faces of the children glowed. They smiled. And in came Bice, the tail-wagging therapist.
Ukraine's services have assembled two massive "graveyards" of Russian shells in Kharkiv.
Britain's press erupted in outrage at Prince Harry and Meghan's new documentary series. But much of the nation reacted with a shrug.
The Kremlin says that President Vladimir Putin has ditched his annual marathon news conference following a series of battlefield setbacks in Ukraine. That is a tacit acknowledgment that the Russian leader’s war has gone badly wrong. Putin typically uses the year-end ritual to polish his image. He answers a wide range of questions on domestic and foreign policy issues to demonstrate his grip on details and give the semblance of openness even though the event is tightly stage-managed. With his troops on the back foot in Ukraine, observers say the risks of even a highly choreographed event may be too great.
Ukraine’s air force said Monday it shot down more than 60 of about 70 missiles that Russia fired on in its latest barrage against Ukraine.
Ukrainian authorities say they thwarted a Russian attack on Kyiv and the surrounding region as their air defense system destroyed 13 explosive-laden drones. An official said drone wreckage damaged five buildings. No casualties were reported. The attempted strikes underlined the continued vulnerability of Ukraine’s capital but also highlighted Ukraine’s claims of increasing efficiency in intercepting weapons. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Russian forces fired 13 Iranian-made drones, and all were intercepted. Ukraine’s capital remained largely calm after Wednesday's attack, which occurred around daybreak. In another development, Ukraine's human rights chiefs said authorities discovered evidence that children were tortured in formerly Russian-occupied areas.
Nearly 2,000 people evacuated as Indonesia’s highest volcano erupted, releasing thick clouds of gas and ash.
Israel’s parliament has installed a new speaker closely allied to the country’s likely next prime minister, Benjamin Netanyahu. Tuesday's move sets the stage for a flurry of contentious new legislation to appease the former leader’s expected coalition partners. Netanyahu is currently holding talks to form a coalition government. Levin, a close Netanyahu confidante, is set to clear the way as the parliament speaker for votes on crucial legislation seen as necessary to make the coalition coalesce. Netanyahu’s partners have made demands that critics say give too much power to extremist lawmakers and could imperil the country’s democratic foundations.
This Christmas will be the first for the royal family without the Queen.
