Watch Now: Endangered seahorses released into underwater 'hotels' to rebuild population

A large group of seahorses have been housed in 'hotels' under the ocean in a bid to recover the declining population.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
A large group of seahorses have been housed in 'hotels' under the ocean in a bid to recover the declining population.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Russia unleashed a lethal barrage of strikes against multiple Ukrainian cities, smashing civilian targets, including Kyiv where at least 8 people were killed.
The latest from Ukraine: An explosion in Crimea damages a key Russian supply route, leaving three dead; Ukraine's nuclear power plant loses external power link.
More than 30 people, primarily children, were killed Thursday when a gunman opened fire in a childcare center in Thailand, authorities said.
A mourning ceremony will continue for three days before the royal-sponsored funerals, which will culminate in the cremation of the bodies according to Buddhist tradition.
Tesla CEO Elon Musk has gotten into a Twitter tussle with Ukraine's president after the billionaire floated a proposal to end Russia's invasion.
Phony socialite Anna Sorokin has been released from U.S. immigration custody to house arrest in New York. It's the latest turn in a case that inspired the Netflix series "Inventing Anna."
Acts of defiance, big and small, have continued uninterrupted across multiple generations in Iran. Women’s activism has been constant, as has their imprisonment.
Each of these women have made outstanding contributions to the worlds of medicine, science, art, and peace-keeping.
The Kremlin will annex four Russian-controlled regions of Ukraine on Friday following referendums widely dismissed as illegal shams.
Iranian women have long history of resistance, but activists say Iran's current wave of protests are different from previous unrest.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.