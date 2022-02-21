Watch Now: Endangered seal pup released back into the wild in Greece

This endangered seal was given the seal of approval to get released back into the sea.
The latest in Ukraine: Pro-Russia separatist leaders ordered a full military mobilization, and top Ukrainian military officials came under a shelling attack.
Lawyers for Prince Harry told a court hearing Friday that the British royal is unwilling to bring his children to his homeland because it is not safe.
The images confirmed what U.S. and other Western officials have been saying: Russian forces are arrayed within striking distances of Ukraine.
The Lantern Festival ends the 15-day celebration of Chinese New Year, also known as the Spring Festival, and is celebrated on the night of the first full moon of the lunar New Year.
An Egyptian researcher designs a wheelchair for people with tetraplegia which operates by receiving users' brainwaves.
They say it probably wasn’t very good for drumming, but its archeological significance is massive.
With the risk of war looming larger, Vladimir Putin and Joe Biden held a high-stakes telephone call Saturday as a tense world watched and worried that an invasion of Ukraine could begin within days.
