These sea turtles were rescued after being trapped in a fishing net near Buenos Aries.
Tags
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
These sea turtles were rescued after being trapped in a fishing net near Buenos Aries.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
This police officer in Kyiv didn't hesitate to rescue a woman and her dog from a frozen pond.
In a deliberate, widespread campaign, Russian forces systematically targeted influential Ukrainians to neutralize resistance through detention, torture and executions, an AP investigation has found.
A huge aquarium in Berlin burst, spilling debris, water and hundreds of tropical fish out of the AquaDom tourist attraction in the heart of the German capital.
The cyclists met in front of the Colosseum and rode their bikes to raise money for cancer treatment.
Revelations that the Vatican let a famous Jesuit priest off the hook twice for abusing his authority over adult women has exposed two main weaknesses in the Holy See’s abuse policies. One is that sexual and spiritual misconduct against adult women is rarely if ever punished. The other is that secrecy still reigns supreme.
The complete head and body of a plesiosaur, an ancient marine reptile, has been uncovered in Queensland in what scientists say may be a breakthrough moment for their understanding of ancient reptiles.
Now worth $171 billion, Arnault's wealth eclipsed the Tesla CEO's $164 billion fortune on Tuesday.
From Beijing, through New York City, and on to Dubai, check out these massive skyscrapers.
Lady Susan Hussey "offered her sincere apologies" to Ngozi Fulani in a meeting Friday at Buckingham Palace.
A huge aquarium in Berlin burst, spilling debris, water and hundreds of tropical fish out of the AquaDom tourist attraction in the heart of the German capital early Friday.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.