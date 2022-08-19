Watch Now: Explorers find sunken WWII destroyer ship, deepest wreck ever discovered

The USS Samuel B. Roberts sank nearly 80 years ago.
A year after the dramatic day that the Taliban seized Kabul, much has changed in Afghanistan. A look at the past year and what lies ahead.
Watch a courteous elephant hand back a shoe after a little zoo goer drops it in the elephant's enclosure.
It’s more than moral posturing. Resolutions like this have a history of laying the foundation for effective treaties and national laws.
Two paddleboarders got the surprise of a lifetime after twelve whales got up close and personal.
When "The Satanic Verses” was published, it almost immediately set off angry demonstrations. What was — and still is — behind this outrage?
At a whopping 9.5 ounces, this panda cub from China has arrived just in time.
In 2017, New Zealand passed a groundbreaking law granting personhood status to the Whanganui River. Five years after the law was passed, The Associated Press followed the 180-mile river upstream to find out what its status means to those whose lives are entwined with its waters.
A record amount of seaweed is smothering coasts from Puerto Rico to Barbados. "It is absolutely devastating for the region," one researcher said.
Moscow is struggling to replenish its troops as it suffers more losses in Ukraine. Now, it's offering prisoners amnesty to fight. Get the latest from the war.
A wildfire rages in the Serra da Estrela Natural Park, a mountainous region in central Portugal designated by UNESCO.
