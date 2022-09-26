 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Watch Now: Expressway bridge under construction collapses in China

A section of an expressway bridge under construction collapsed and injured one person in China on Saturday. Construction materials from the unfinished Zhongjiang Expressway are seen crashing down onto traffic below, with steel box girder crushing a truck in Guangdong province on September 24. Officials said the truck driver was unhurt, but one worker at the site was injured and has been taken to the hospital. Local police said they have closed off parts of the expressway following the incident, as authorities launch an investigation into the incident.

