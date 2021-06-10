Watch Now: Faithful dog races after ambulance carrying sick owner in Istanbul

A golden retriever raced with an ambulance carrying its owner who had fallen ill in Istanbul.
GENEVA (AP) — The World Health Organization’s top vaccines expert said Thursday that immunizing children against COVID-19 is not a high priority from a WHO perspective, given the extremely limited global supply of doses.
As with many names in the British royal family, it honors those who came before and pays tribute to not one but two women of particular importance to Prince Harry.
David Dushman, the last surviving soldier who helped liberate Auschwitz-Birkenau, died Saturday at the age of 98, the Jewish community of Munich and Upper Bavaria said in a statement on its website.
Magawa the "hero rat," whose work sniffing out landmines in Cambodia won him a medal for life-saving bravery, is retiring after a distinguished 5-year career.
Major global media are chronicling the herd's more than yearlong, 300-mile trek. See video and photos from their journey.
ROME (AP) — European evaluators warned Wednesday that the Vatican’s efforts to investigate and prosecute financial crimes were suffering from understaffing and inexperience, as well as the mistaken belief that its own cardinals and bishops were immune to criminal conduct.
Two Andean bears were spotted earlier this month at Peru's Machu Picchu, taking advantage of the tourist-free ruins by strolling around its slopes.
TOKYO (AP) — Japanese sexual minority groups and their supporters, in a last-ditch effort to get long-sought equality legislation passed before the Tokyo Olympics, submitted requests on Friday to the governing Liberal Democratic Party, whose conservative members have stalled the bill.
A Cuban man says he considers some of the pelicans who flock to the area outside of his wooden hut on the southern coast of Cuba his children.
