Watch now: Finnish man blows up Tesla over $22.6K repair bill

(The Daily Astorian, Ore.) — Tuomas Katainen of Finland was in a bind. His 2013 Tesla Model S ran fine, but only for only 932 miles, before error codes started popping up, so he had the car towed to a Tesla dealer for repairs.

About a month later, he got a call from the dealership saying it couldn't help him. The only option was to change the battery cell, which would cost more than $22,600. And, to do that, he would have to ask permission from Tesla.

"So I told them that I'm coming to pick (up) Tesla," he said, "now I'm going to explode whole car away, because apparently there was no guarantee or anything."

To achieve this rather peculiar goal, Tuomas called Henri "Pommi-Henkka" Kiviniemi (aka Pommijätkät), who likes to blow things up and record the events for his YouTube page, Pommijätkät, which has more than 54,000 followers.