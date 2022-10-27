A fire that officials thought was under control reignited on the tallest mountain in Africa on Tuesday.
Haji was known for his staunch stance against bathing.
Rishi Sunak has become British prime minister after being asked to form a government by King Charles III. He is the third prime minister this year.
Rishi Sunak has won the race to be leader of the Conservative Party and will become Britain's next prime minister — the third this year.
As the prime ministers come and go, selected by a tiny proportion of the population, a lot of Britons are beginning to wonder why they are not getting a chance to influence who is their next leader.
A British police force has unveiled a tactical dog camera that can provide police forces with a hound’s eye view of crime.
Iranian women have long history of resistance, but activists say Iran's current wave of protests are different from previous unrest.
A new leadership contest will take place within a week, Liz Truss said in her resignation speech outside Downing Street on Thursday.
In Gaza, there are a lot of stray cats and most of them are struggling to survive. Luckily, they have 29-year-old Mariam on their side.
The Kremlin will annex four Russian-controlled regions of Ukraine on Friday following referendums widely dismissed as illegal shams.
Amid rising seas and a more volatile climate, Pacific island nations want legal protections so their citizens still have somewhere to live. Some of the Solomon Islands have already disappeared.
