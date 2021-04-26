 Skip to main content
Watch Now: First supermoon of 2021 shines over Bondi Beach in Australia
spotlight AP

Watch Now: First supermoon of 2021 shines over Bondi Beach in Australia

Sydneysiders braved the evening chill to observe the first super moon of 2021 over iconic Bondi Beach in Australia.

