Watch Now: First supermoon of 2021 shines over Bondi Beach in Australia

Sydneysiders braved the evening chill to observe the first super moon of 2021 over iconic Bondi Beach in Australia.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Sydneysiders braved the evening chill to observe the first super moon of 2021 over iconic Bondi Beach in Australia.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Chadian President Idriss Deby Itno, who ruled the central African nation for more than three decades, was killed Tuesday on the battlefield in a fight against rebels.
It was the largest concert in the world since the pandemic began. The band Six60 played to a huge crowd in New Zealand, where social distancing isn't required after the nation stamped out the coronavirus.
Queen Elizabeth II is marking her 95th birthday in a low-key fashion at Windsor Castle. Here are 5 things you may not know, plus a gallery of images from her childhood until today.
Prince Philip was laid to rest Saturday in a funeral that honored his lifetime of service to the country. Hs wife, Queen Elizabeth II, sat alone.
A calf with two heads, an extremely rare condition, was born in Lazec, a village in North Macedonia.
COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) — Kate Schneider from Ireland has been named the new Mrs. World after the reigning titleholder resigned following an on-stage fracas in which she pulled the crown off the head of the winner of the Mrs. Sri Lanka beauty pageant, organizers said.
A Hong Kong professor has developed a program using role-playing robots to help children with autism improve their social skills, an initiative that has been adopted by other non-profit groups and schools.
A suspected poacher was trampled to death by a herd of elephants in South Africa's Kruger National Park on Saturday.
TOKYO (AP) — Japan declared a third state of emergency for Tokyo and three western prefectures on Friday amid skepticism it will be enough to curb a rapid coronavirus resurgence just three months ahead of the Olympics.
WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — Prince Philip was remembered in New Zealand on Wednesday as frank, engaging and willing to meet people from all walks of life during his 14 visits to the country.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.