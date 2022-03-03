 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
spotlight AP

Watch Now: Fleeing war, Ukrainian refugees arrive in Germany

  • Updated
  • 0

Ukrainian refugees who have made it to Germany are now safe but have no idea what to do next.

