In Gaza, there are a lot of stray cats and most of them are struggling to survive. Luckily, they have 29-year-old Mariam on their side.
British Prime Minister Liz Truss quits after her policies triggered economic turmoil and obliterated her authority. Live updates here.
Rishi Sunak has become British prime minister after being asked to form a government by King Charles III. He is the third prime minister this year.
Rishi Sunak has won the race to be leader of the Conservative Party and will become Britain's next prime minister — the third this year.
As the prime ministers come and go, selected by a tiny proportion of the population, a lot of Britons are beginning to wonder why they are not getting a chance to influence who is their next leader.
The Conservative Party is about to pick its third leader since the last general election in 2019. And Boris Johnson is back in the mix, among others.
A British police force has unveiled a tactical dog camera that can provide police forces with a hound’s eye view of crime.
These French base jumpers flew over India's iconic tourist destination using just wingsuits and captured a beautiful view.
Acts of defiance, big and small, have continued uninterrupted across multiple generations in Iran. Women’s activism has been constant, as has their imprisonment.
Iranian women have long history of resistance, but activists say Iran's current wave of protests are different from previous unrest.
A new leadership contest will take place within a week, Liz Truss said in her resignation speech outside Downing Street on Thursday.
