 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
spotlight

Watch Now: Gaza woman helps stray cats find forever homes

  • Updated
  • 0

In Gaza, there are a lot of stray cats and most of them are struggling to survive. Luckily, they have 29-year-old Mariam on their side. She works tirelessly to take care of them and find them their fur-ever homes.

In Gaza, there are a lot of stray cats and most of them are struggling to survive. Luckily, they have 29-year-old Mariam on their side.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Security ramped up for early voting in US midterms

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News