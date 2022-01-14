Watch Now: Giraffe chases car of tourists through a South African safari park

This is the pulse-pounding moment a young giraffe chased a vehicle full of safari enthusiasts in a nature reserve in South Africa.
The man had taken a dip at his local pool in New Zealand when, unbeknownst to him, the creature had crept inside his ear.
Heavy rain led to a huge landslide that nearly crushed several cars in northern India.
The fossilized remains of an ichthyosaur have been found in England's Midlands, the largest and most complete of its kind possibly discovered in the UK.
The Duchess of Cambridge has emerged as Britain’s most reliable royal family member: She has won accolades for her commitment to early education, art and music.
One swinging a sledgehammer and the other a crowbar, twin brothers Steven and Brian Krijger grin as they take turns pulverizing a car.
Kazakhstan is experiencing the worst street protests the country has seen since gaining independence three decades ago. Here's why.
