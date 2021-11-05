Watch Now: Here is the 'world's most expensive' picture frame

Adorned with more than 10,000 diamonds and worth more than $2 million, renowned artist Debbie Wingham says her latest sparkling creation is the world's most expensive picture frame.
The girl's disappearance from her family's camping tent on Australia's remote west coast more than two weeks ago both horrified and captivated the nation.
The "Group of 20" world leaders including President Joe Biden plan to deter global businesses from stashing profits in "tax havens" where they pay little or no taxes. Would a first-ever global minimum tax reap billions or kill jobs? This Q&A gives you the basics.
The attack was the second involving a knife on a Tokyo train in two months. The attacker, only identified as a man in his 20s, was arrested but no motive is known yet.
World leaders have been talking about climate change for 29 years while Earth keeps getting hotter and its weather more dangerous. Can this week's "COP26" summit change anything? Here's the science and the politics, summed up.
A terrifying blood-sucking eel has finally been spotted after a 20-year hunt.
A 36-year-old stranger was charged with abducting the 4-year-old from a camping tent more than two weeks ago.
BEIJING (AP) — Chinese organizers have confirmed participants in next year’s Winter Olympics will be strictly isolated from the general population and could face expulsion for violating COVID-19 restrictions.
NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Ethiopia’s government declares a state of emergency as rival Tigray forces threaten to move on the capital.
GLASGOW, Scotland (AP) — China is at a “special development stage” that warrants its current status as the world's biggest emitter of climate-damaging fossil fuel pollution, the nation's senior climate negotiator said Tuesday.
More than 100 world leaders at the U.N. climate summit have committed to halt and reverse deforestation by 2030. But is the pledge up to the task?
