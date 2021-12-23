Watch Now: High winds toss Ferris wheel buckets with people inside in Russia

Hold on to your lunch! This wild video from Russia shows wild winds knocking around Ferris wheel buckets with people inside.
The sweeping restrictions, which prevent people from leaving their homes, come as the country braces for the Lunar New Year travel rush, followed by the 2022 Winter Olympics.
Captive missionaries in Haiti found freedom last week by making a daring overnight escape, according to the agency they work for, officials said Monday.
A team of researchers in Italy are using an intelligent robotic system to process, match and physically reconstruct frescoes and other shattered artifacts from Pompeii.
A British surfer taking on a massive wave off the shores of Portugal was knocked off his board and hurtled into rocks at the foot of a lighthouse. That's when a fellow surfer intervened and helped him escape.
Archeologists have found a veritable mammoth graveyard in the U.K., which they say is around 200,000-years-old.
BERLIN (AP) — Austria plans to impose fines of up to 3,600 euros (around $4,000) on people who flout a coronavirus vaccine mandate it aims to introduce in February for all residents age 14 and over, the health minister said Thursday.
MOSCOW (AP) — Russia has confirmed the first two cases of the omicron coronavirus variant in the country in travelers who returned from South Africa, health authorities said Monday.
NEW DELHI (AP) — Indian lawmakers on Monday repealed agricultural legislation that provoked a year of nationwide protests from farmers, in a move that was seen as a major reversal and rare climbdown for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government, which had ardently defended the controversial reforms.
The Great Barrier Reef has "given birth" in its annual coral spawn, creating a cacophony of color on the Australian landmark.
