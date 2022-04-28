Watch Now: How former illegal loggers in Vietnam are now helping conserve national parks

Illegal loggers in Vietnam are getting a chance at an honest living, thanks to one adventure tourism company.
A Ukraine official says Russian forces are attacking a steel plant that is the last defense stronghold of Ukrainian forces in the strategic port city of Mariupol.
Mounds of dirt seen in satellite imagery that Ukrainian officials say indicate new mass graves highlight the savagery of a war that shows no signs of abating.
A Taliban official says a bombing at a mosque and religious school in Afghanistan killed at least 33 people, including students of a religious school.
Brittney Griner is easily the most prominent U.S. citizen known jailed by a foreign government. Yet the case against her remains shrouded in mystery.
Kane Tanaka, the world's oldest person, has died in Japan at age 119. Guinness World Records said it was saddened to hear of her death.
Despite the Russian offensive in the town of Donbas, some Ukraine residents are remaining where they are.
After 636 days of climbing mountains, Nick Gardner is now halfway through his challenge.
Queen Elizabeth II has met every serving U.S. president (except LBJ) from Truman to Biden. Here's a look back at the meetings through the years:
The Kyiv Symphony Orchestra is putting on its first performance since the war began, and its musicians are on a special mission from the Ukrainian government.
Russia-Ukraine updates: Russia targets Donbas in "new phase of war"; migrants in Lviv apartment block share their stories; plus, the latest images of war.
