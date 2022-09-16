Watch Now: Hurricane hunters fly through Tropical Storm Fiona

As Fiona remained over the Atlantic Ocean on Sept. 15, steadily moving toward Puerto Rico and nearby Caribbean islands, hurricane hunters went on a mission through the storm.
The queen had met every American president since Dwight Eisenhower, with the exception of Lyndon Johnson. A look through the years, in photos.
At the time of her passing, Queen Elizabeth is reported to have had four dogs.
Following the death of the Queen, Harry and Meghan's children have become His Royal Highness Prince Archie of Sussex and Her Royal Highness Princess Lilibet of Sussex.
King Charles III has been officially announced as Britain's monarch in a ceremony steeped in ancient tradition and political symbolism — and, for the first time, broadcast live.
The coffin of the late monarch is on a hours-long road journey Sunday to Edinburgh, where crowds packed the narrow streets of the Scottish capital.
Ukrainian officials on Saturday claimed major gains in a counteroffensive against Russian forces in the country's northeast, saying Ukrainian troops had cut off vital supplies to front-line hotspot.
Ukraine says it has pushed Russian forces back to the northeastern border in a lightning counteroffensive, signaling a possible turning point in the war.
Prince Charles has been preparing for the crown his entire life. Now, that moment has finally arrived. Here's a look back at key dates in the life of Britain’s new king.
Watch the emotional moment a son reunites with his mother in a Ukrainian village liberated from Russian troops.
Known as Operation London Bridge, a 10-day protocol has been in place since the 1960s, planned to the minute of how to handle the queen's death. Here are the highlights.
